PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenage girl was shot and wounded in North Portland Saturday night and rushed to a nearby hospital by ambulance, Portland police told KOIN 6 News.

Paramedics rushed to the scene outside the Barlow Tavern, 6008 N. Greeley Avenue, around 8 p.m.

But police said they don’t believe that’s where the shooting took place. Initial indications are that the girl, about 17-18 years old, was shot somewhere else and driven to that spot when the car stopped and waited for emergency responders.

Authorities said they do not know what her condition is.

Bullet holes were visible in a car near the intersection of North Greeley and Ainsworth.

There remains a heavy police presence at the scene. No other information is available at this time.

North Greeley is closed from Ainsworth to Holman during the investigation, officials said. The Enhanced Community Safety Team will take the case.

