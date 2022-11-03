PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than a dozen people, including two 17-year-olds, were arrested Wednesday during a shoplifting blitz at Washington Square Mall.

With the help of loss prevention employees, Tigard police said officers were able to recover about $8,000 in merchandise in their second sting of 2022.

Among the items recovered, police said 80 blue M30 pills suspected of containing fentanyl and a replica handgun were seized as well.

Several of the shoplifters seemed to “know what they were doing” and brought burglary tools, like bags and devices to override retail anti-theft devices, according to officials.

All but one of the 13 people arrested are facing charges for theft, while multiple suspects are also facing charges for an arrest warrant.

The department’s first shoplifting blitz, which was held at a Tigard Fred Meyer, resulted in five arrests.

Officers caught five shoplifters during the department’s first blitz at Fred Meyer on Aug. 9. Only two of the five suspects were arrested.