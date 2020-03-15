1  of  29
Closings
Albina Head Start & Early Head Start Battle Ground Sch. Dist. Canby Sch. Dist. Clackamas ESD Cornerstone Christian Acad. Forest Grove Sch. Dist. Forest Hills Lutheran Christian School Glenwood Sch. Dist. Gresham-Barlow Sch. Dist. Holy Family Catholic Mill A Sch. Dist. Molalla River Academy Molalla River Sch. Dist. Neighborhood House North Wasco Co. SD Oregon City Sch. Dist. Portland Montessori Collaborative Reynolds Sch. Dist. Ridgefield Sch. Dist. Santiam Canyon Sch. Dist. St. Agatha Catholic School St. Joseph Catholic School - Vancouver Swallowtail Waldorf School and Farm Trinity Early Learning Center (TELC) Vancouver Sch. Dist. Washougal Sch. Dist. West Linn-Wilsonville Sch. Dist. Wishram Sch. Dist. Woodland Sch. Dist.

Teens arrested after Portland police find gun in car

Crime

The teens were 16 and 17 years old

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Ruger 9mm handgun. March 2020 (Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two teenagers were arrested Saturday evening, after police said they were found with a gun when officers stopped them near Holladay Park.

Police said Gun Violence Reduction Team officers were patrolling near the park when they stopped a car with four teenagers inside. Officers were familiar with two of the teens—a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy—from prior arrests. Both were still under supervision from “firearm-related offenses,” said police.

Officers searched the car and found a loaded 9mm handgun inside.

The two teens under supervision were arrested for on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and the unlawful possession of a firearm. Police said all four youths in the car were “referred to youth-focused resources aimed at preventing gun violence.”

The teens involved in the traffic stop were not identified by police since they were all underage.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget