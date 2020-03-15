Teens arrested after Portland police find gun in car

The teens were 16 and 17 years old

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two teenagers were arrested Saturday evening, after police said they were found with a gun when officers stopped them near Holladay Park.

Police said Gun Violence Reduction Team officers were patrolling near the park when they stopped a car with four teenagers inside. Officers were familiar with two of the teens—a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy—from prior arrests. Both were still under supervision from “firearm-related offenses,” said police.

Officers searched the car and found a loaded 9mm handgun inside.

The two teens under supervision were arrested for on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and the unlawful possession of a firearm. Police said all four youths in the car were “referred to youth-focused resources aimed at preventing gun violence.”

The teens involved in the traffic stop were not identified by police since they were all underage.