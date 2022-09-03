A Google Street View of the Target at Keizer Station in Keizer, September 3, 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two teens were arrested after a disturbance at the Keizer Target store Friday night escalated into assaults, police said.

The teens — a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy — were booked for assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer and 3rd-degree aggravated assault.

The incident began shortly before 9 p.m. at the Keizer Station location. A caller told police teens were in front of the store harassing customers, calling them names and confronting them, authorities said.

After the teens went inside, more callers reported they were knocking over displays and causing damage and then attacked store workers and an elderly customer. Authorities said someone used pepper spray during the incident but it was not from officers.

The teens were arrested at the scene and the investigation is ongoing, officials said.

Salem police, Marion County deputies and Oregon State Police troopers helped with crowd control in and around the parking lot to help with other events that were underway.