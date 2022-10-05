PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three teenage boys suspected of shooting a man in Hillsboro Tuesday have been arrested and are facing multiple charges.

The boys — ages 16, 15 and 13 — were booked into Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center on attempted murder, robbery and unlawful use of a weapon charges.

Hillsboro police responded to a report of shots fired at around 3:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Northeast 106th Avenue between Evergreen Parkway and Cornell Road.

Once there, officers found and detained three male suspects at the scene and later discovered a fourth suspect, who was taken into custody.

Police said the 26-year-old victim was walking on 106th when the boys shot him in the should during a robbery attempt. The man was taken to Legacy Emanuel Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting investigation closed several roads on Tuesday.