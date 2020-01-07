Teens charged with murdering Gresham father of twins

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two teenagers are facing 1st-degree murder and robbery charges in a New Year’s Eve killing that left a 23-year-old father dead in Gresham.

Jacob Cadle and Zion Evans, each 18, were charged in the death of Joshua Cermack. Shots rang out near NE 188th and Irving around 8:45 p.m. December 31 and Cermack was dead by the time officers arrived.

Another man, Christian Stai, was also wounded and is now said to be suffering life-threatening injuries.

Cadle and Evans were arrested Monday night when the East Metro SWAT team searched a home in the 18500 block of NE Everett. They are expected to appear in a Multnomah County courtroom Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said they believe the shooting “is drug related.”

‘Funny, outgoing, sweet’

Monica Pettigrove described her cousin Joshua Cermack as “funny,” “outgoing” and “sweet.”

An undated photo of Josh Cermack. (Courtesy of Monica Pettigrove)

“He was Grandma’s boy, he could do no wrong,” Pettigrove said. “He was definitely a protector. If anything happened to me and my older sister, he was right there backing us up.”

For Pettigrove, news of her cousin’s death reached her on New Year’s Day.

“I was stunned and all these tears started falling down, just uncontrollably, my heart in that instant just broke,” she said.

Cermack lived in Portland and worked at a metal shop. He was also a father to twin sons.