PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two teenagers are facing criminal charges after a reported social media threat against West Salem High School, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office and FBI officials investigated a “threat of violence” directed at the high school. Authorities said the investigation was centered on a threat posted on social media saying the act of violence was going to occur on Jan. 3 when school is back in session from holiday break.

Investigators learned the threat came from a home east of Salem and contacted a home-schooled 16-year-old and their parents.

Authorities said a 15-year-old West Salem High School student was also involved. The teens have not been identified at this time due to their age, the sheriff’s office said.

The teens were referred to the Marion and Polk County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of criminal charges.

The sheriff’s office reminds community members to report information that poses a threat to others and to use resources such as SafeOregon to report suspicious activity.