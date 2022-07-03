Burglars stole equipment from Telelanguage on SW Broadway in Portland, June 30, 2022 (Courtesy: Lyndon Beckner)

Telelanguage on SW Broadway provides translation services around the US

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of electronic equipment from a translation service in Portland in separate burglaries that happened about an hour apart.

Telelanguage operations manager Lyndon Beckner told KOIN 6 News surveillance video shows suspects taking their gear, leaving, then coming back and taking more in the early morning hours of June 30.

Beckner said he believes whoever stole all the equipment “had been there before.” Telelanguage is located in a suite at 610 SW Broadway in Portland.

He added the stolen equipment will not impact their core services of providing translation to organizations and agencies across the country.

Portland police have a report on file.