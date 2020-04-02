Tennessee travelers arrested after St. Helens machete attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Tennessee woman is in the Columbia County Jail for allegedly using a machete to attack her traveling companion who was also arrested for assaulting children.

The incident unfolded in the parking lot behind the McDonald’s and Taco Bell around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the St. Helens police said.

Around that time, a Dodge minivan with South Carolina plates carrying 6 people — 2 women, a man and 3 children — apparently stopped at the McDonald’s.

One woman, Rebecca Lynn Saulsbury was arguing with Edmond Tyler Scott Seaborn, police said, when she pulled a machete out of her baggage and struck him repeatedly.

The 41-year-old Saulsbury was arrested and charged with attempted murder. Other charges may be forthcoming.

Seaborn, 24, went to a Vancouver area hospital for treatment and was released. But he was later arrested for allegedly assaulting two minor children in his care. He’s now charged with assault and criminal mistreatment.

The investigation is ongoing and any witnesses to the incident are asked to call St. Helens police at 503.397.1521.