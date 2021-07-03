Tennis player nicked by stray bullet in Portland park

No suspect information is available at this time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several families started diving for cover when they heard gunfire in a Northeast Portland park Saturday afternoon. One man was nicked by a stray bullet.

Rose City Park at NE 62nd Avenue and Tillamook Street in Portland, July 3, 2021 (KOIN)

The shooting at Rose City Park ner NE 64th and Tillamook apparently happened near a basketball court. The man who was hit — who asked not to be identified — was playing tennis on a different end of the park across the field when the stray bullet hit.

He suspected the bullet ricocheted off something else before hitting his leg. Other witnesses reported that a large group of people had gathered at the basketball court before the shooting.

Another witness who spoke with KOIN 6 News said 25-35 people had gathered near the basketball court before the shots were fired. Someone jumped in a car and others took off on foot after the shooting.

The tennis players reported hearing about 5 shots from the basketball court, and then a pause before more shots were fired.

Bullet fragments were found after a shooting at Rose City Park ner NE 64th and Tillamook, July 3, 2021 (KOIN)

His tennis partner told KOIN 6 News, “Once we determined that it wasn’t fireworks, so we ran and we hid behind the tree over there and once the police came and it settled down, we came back here and we found bullet fragments.”

He said he didn’t feel anything, but his friend said he was hurt. “We checked on him and found he wasn’t bleeding. There were bruises. The police took him up there for a checkup.”

The man nicked in the leg said he feels very lucky and is thinking about buying a lottey ticket.

