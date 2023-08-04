The electric vehicles can collect video footage both while moving and when stationary

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The homicide of a 28-year-old woman has led to a month-long investigation, and Bend police say a piece of evidence could be found with someone’s Tesla.

Detectives say that these electric vehicles, under certain circumstances, can collect video footage both while moving and when stationary. That means Tesla owners who were in Bend on July 14 could have video evidence of a silver 2004 Honda CR-V connected to the death of Evelyn Jeanette Weaver.

The Oregon license plate number associated with the Honda is 085BMP. Police say they are looking for footage of anyone walking in the area of 200 NW Hill St.

Detectives are also seeking footage from the following areas:

Northwest Florida Avenue between Chamberlain and Hill streets

Northwest Chamberlain, Sisemore, Harriman and Hill streets between Northwest Florida Avenue and Arizona Avenue

Southbound on Bend Parkway

Southeast Third Street

After discovering Weaver dead in her home on July 18, police searched for the vehicle for two days before finding it in Klamath Falls on July 20. It was found on the corner of Shasta Way and Division Street, officials say.

Back end of the Honda CR-V associated with Weaver’s death. (Courtesy: Bend Police)

Front end of the Honda CR-V associated with Weaver’s death. (Courtesy: Bend Police)

Surveillance footage of the Honda CR-V. (Courtesy: Bend Police)

Surveillance footage of the unknown suspect leaving the Honda CR-V. (Courtesy: Bend Police)

Surveillance footage of the unknown suspect walking. (Courtesy: Bend Police)

Surveillance video shows the car stopping in the area during the early morning hours of July 15 as well as a person getting out. Bend residents with surveillance video between July 8 and July 14 could have evidence of the suspect, according to Bend police.

Detectives say businesses and residents along Highway 97 between Bend and Klamath Falls could also have surveillance video of either the car or the suspect between the hours of 3:30 p.m. on July 14 and 3:30 a.m. July 15.

The Bend Police Department encourages anyone with details or video of this case to contact Sgt. Tommy Russell at 541-312-7955 or trussell@bendoregon.gov.

