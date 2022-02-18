Texas man indicted for Oregon black market pot operation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Texas man was arrested Friday for his alleged role trafficking large amounts of marijuana out of Oregon.

51-year-old Fayao “Paul” Rong, faces several charges including conspiring to manufacture and possess with intent to distribute marijuana.

Court documents say until as recent as September 2021, Rong worked with others to illegally grow and planned to distribute thousands of marijuana plants.

Rong allegedly bought several houses in Oregon under different identities and used them as indoor marijuana grows.

Investigators believe over the course of 12 months starting in August 2020, Rong trafficked upwards of $13.2 million in black market marijuana.

On September 8 and 9 of 2021, authorities searched 25 houses in Oregon along with Rong’s home in Houston.

Investigators seized almost 33,000 plants, 23 firearms, nine vehicles, money orders totaling $20,000 and more than $591,000 in cash.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon is also seeking to forfeit 16 Oregon properties, worth about $6.5 million, where they grew marijuana.

Oregon State Police found additional grows in Clatsop, Columbia, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, and Polk Counties.

Authorities were tipped off to investigate after learning of excessive electricity use at the properties, which they said in some cases led to transformer explosions. They also heard several citizen complaints believing Rong was in charge of a black market operation.

Rong was arrested in Houston and was released pending an appearance in the District of Oregon.

If convicted, he faces a maximum life in prison sentence with a ten-year mandatory minimum. Rong could also face a $10 million fine and five years’ supervised release, authorities noted.