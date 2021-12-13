Texan gets prison time for hammer assault at Portland protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man from Texas was sentenced to prison on Monday after assaulting a Deputy U.S. Marshal with a hammer during a July 2020 protest in Portland, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Oregon said.

The man has been identified as 24-year-old Jacob Michael Gaines who was sentenced to 46 months in prison and three years’ supervised release.

Officials said Gaines was seen around 1:00 a.m. on July 11, 2020 using a hammer to break through a barricaded entrance to Hatfield Federal Courthouse.

Gaines “drove a hold into the plywood barrier,” and law enforcement on the other side exited the door to stop Gaines from entering, authorities said.

As they exited, Gaines hit a Deputy U.S. Marshal three times with a hammer. Officials said the deputy deflected but was hit in the left shoulder, lower neck and upper back. The deputy was still able to hold onto Gaines as other law enforcement arrested him.

Jacob Michael Gaines outside of Hatfield Federal Courthouse during a protest in Portland in July 2020 (U.S. District Attorney’s Office District of Oregon) December 2021.

“Mr. Gaines’ actions in July 2020 were intentional, dangerous, and could have severely injured or killed the Deputy U.S. Marshal who confronted him. His assault on a federal officer justifies the lengthy prison sentence imposed today,” Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Scott Asphaug said.

According to authorities, on July 12, 2020, Gaines was charged with assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon. He was then indicted by a federal jury July 16, 2020 in Portland on the same charge.

Gaines has been in police custody since his arrest and pleaded guilty to the charge September 8, 2021.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service and Federal Protective Service. It is also being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.