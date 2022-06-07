PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for transporting and possessing thousands of images depicting child sexual abuse.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Portland, Nickolas K. Parsons, 27, was sentenced to 7 ½ years in federal prison and 10 years of supervised release.

In late 2019, as part of an ongoing investigation, officers identified a Twitter user who sent two MEGA links to child pornography, court documents revealed. MEGA was described as an “encrypted online file sharing service.”

Investigators said they traced the user’s Twitter account to Parsons’ residents in The Dalles where, in March of 2020, they executed a federal search warrant.

“After seizing his mobile phone, Parsons admitted to viewing child pornography online and provided investigators with his MEGA account information,” said the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “The account was later found to contain thousands of files containing child pornography.”

On June 9, 2020, a federal grand jury in Portland returned a two-count indictment charging Parsons with transporting and possessing child pornography. On February 22, 2022, he pleaded guilty to both charges.

U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations. It was prosecuted by Natalie K. Wight, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.

Anyone who has information about the physical or online exploitation of children are encouraged to contact HSI at (866) 347-2423 or submit a tip online here.

“Federal law defines child pornography as any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a minor. Child sexual abuse material depicts actual crimes being committed against children,” said the announcement. “Not only do these images and videos document victims’ exploitation and abuse, but when shared across the internet, child victims suffer re-victimization each time the image of their abuse is viewed.”

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Justice Department to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, added the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit here.