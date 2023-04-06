PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A murder investigation is underway in The Dalles, the police department announced Thursday.

Just before 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, The Dalles police received a 911 call alerting them to the incident.

Police said the victim was brought to Mid-Columbia Medical Center where they were ultimately pronounced dead. Police have not yet named the victim or said how they died.

The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, was taken into custody and booked into NORCOR Corrections on first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon charges.

Several local law enforcement agencies assisted in the investigation. No other information was immediately released.