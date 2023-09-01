The cart was locked. Her phone's Cash App and Venmo were not.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Gresham woman who owns and operates the food cart The Krazy Kokonut is out $1,500 after a recent break-in early Thursday morning.

Krista Larsen caught security video of the burglar stealing cash from the cart located at East Burnside Street and 202nd Avenue, which she has owned for six years.

“As soon as I came, I noticed he used a crowbar to get in, and he ended up finding the till,” she said. “I was surprised; it was pretty well hidden. He disabled the cameras and stole my work phone.”

That work phone had money applications like Cash App and Venmo, and though the cart was locked, the phone and those apps were not.

“It might sound naive. I’ve gotten a lot of backlash online, but it is what it is,” Larsen said. “I didn’t know there were pin codes and stuff you can put on Cash App and Venmo.”

When the thief sent himself the money, police used that as a way to confirm his identity along with the surveillance video. Turns out, there was already a warrant out for his arrest.

Larsen said her story should be a warning to anyone with money apps on their phone to set up Face ID, Touch ID or pin codes – all ways to try and keep their accounts secured.

Unfortunately for Larsen, she does not have insurance to cover her losses.

“I’ve had some people tell me why not claim it on your insurance, but if I have too many claims, they drop me,” she said.

(Courtesy: Krista Larsen)

(Courtesy: Krista Larsen)

According to Larsen, the break-ins began once she moved next to the Springwater Corridor, so she thinks it may be time to move. She’s looking at an invitation to a pod in Oregon City.

“It’s heart wrenching for me. I live five minutes away here in Gresham. I’ve worked really hard to build my customer base here. I don’t want to leave, but I can’t afford to keep getting broken into,” she said.

Anyone with information about this break-in is asked to contact Gresham Police. Until then, Larsen has set up a GoFundMe to cover her loss.

