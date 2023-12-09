PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s never a holiday for shoplifters — and Portland police began a shoplifting mission Saturday at various shopping centers in Portland.

PPB Sgt. Craig Andersen said these “retail theft missions” held in collaboration with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is driven by data. The more shoplifting reported the more like the mission will be there.

But that doesn’t tell the whole story.

“The data we have been looking at appears they are on the rise,” Andersen said. “But with that I think with all the missions we’ve been doing, we are actually bringing the stats up because at one point there was a lot of underreporting.”

PPB officers during a “retail theft mission” in Portland, December 9, 2023 (KOIN)

This shoplifting mission will go through this weekend.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.