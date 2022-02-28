Did your car make the list?

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — With an uptick of car theft in Portland, the Portland Police Bureau has a list of the top vehicles reported stolen to the agency.

In 2021, a total of 9,059 vehicles were reported stolen to Portland Police. The bureau notes on its dashboard that 79% were recovered within 30 days and 91% were recovered as of Feb. 15, 2022.

Stolen vehicles by month nearly doubled with 555 reported to the agency in January 2021 compared to 1,033 in December 2021. Most vehicles were reported stolen from 6 p.m. to midnight throughout the year.

Here are the top 10 stolen vehicles in 2021, according to PPB:

#10. Nissan Truck – 157 total thefts

#9. Toyota Camry – 167 total thefts

#8. Ford F350 – 219 total thefts

#7. Subaru Impreza, Outback Impreza, WRX – 243 total thefts

#6. Subaru Forester – 390 total thefts

#5. Ford F250 – 391 total thefts

#4. Subaru Legacy, Legacy GL, Outback Legacy – 478 total thefts

#3. Honda Accord, Accord Crosstour – 490 total thefts

#2. Honda CRV – 571 total thefts

#1. Honda Civic, CRX, Del Sol – 647 total thefts

Hazelwood, Lents and Parkrose were listed as the top three neighborhoods for vehicle theft, according to PPB.

What about stolen vehicles by model year?

The agency illustrated with a bar graphic the highest number reading 625 vehicles reported stolen with a model year of 1999.

“This dashboard only includes completed motor vehicle thefts that have the required vehicle data points, so the total monthly count on this dashboard is slightly different than the official NIBRS Group A offense statistics,” said a spokesperson for PPB.

Portland Police added that the official count of motor vehicle thefts includes attempted motor vehicles thefts and can be found on the monthly neighborhood stats dashboard.