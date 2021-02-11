Thief steals $30K in jewelry from Macy’s in Tigard

This man is wanted for stealing $30,000 in jewelry from a Macy’s in Washington Square Mall on February 3, 2021. Photos released February 11, 2021 (Tigard PD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who smashed a glass case at Macy’s in Washington Square Mall and stole more than $30,000 in jewelry remains at large more than a week after the crime.

On February 3, the man walked up to the jewelry counter around 8 p.m., looked for a few seconds, then shattered the top of the case before reaching in and grabbing more than two dozen gold necklaces, Tigard police said Thursday.

As he ran out of the store, an employee chased him toward a parking structure, police said. The thief told the employee he had a friend in the car with a gun. The employee stopped and was not hurt.

A different employee at the counter said he was a white man, about 6 feet tall, an average build and blonde hair. At the time he was wearing a black sweatshirt, a baseball cap and a black mask with writing on it.

This man is wanted for stealing $30,000 in jewelry from a Macy’s in Washington Square Mall on February 3, 2021. Photos released February 11, 2021 (Tigard PD)

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call Tigard PD at 503.718.COPS or by email: tips@tigard-or.gov