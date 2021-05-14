Thief takes landscaping trailer, equipment falls out

This landscaping truck-trailer was stolen near Hillsboro, May 14, 2021 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Man being sought, no description available

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is being sought after allegedly stealing 2 vehicles, including a landscaping truck that caught on fire as equipment fell out the open back door.

The incident began around 4:30 p.m. near 185th and Longacre, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. The landscaper was at a job site when a man stole the truck and trailer. But the back door was open and as the thief drove off equipment began falling out.

Soon the trailer began sparking and caught fire, leading many people to call 911. Deputies spotted the truck near SW Blaine and 217th, but the thief ran off. A deputy doused the fire.

As K9 units searched for the suspect in the area, another car was reported stolen just a few blocks away in Hillsboro.

There is no usable suspect description at this time.

