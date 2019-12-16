Thief trashes Mulino produce shop, steals safe

MULINO, Ore. (KOIN) — Just a few steps off Hwy 213 in Mulino is Hart’s Produce, named after new owner Chris Hartenstein’s late grandfather.

“Grandma always called Grandpa ‘Hart.’ None of us know why,” he told KOIN 6 News.

For years Hartenstein worked in the produce business and about 3 months ago the previous owner “was ready to move on to something else.” So he bought the small business, changed its name from Mill Creek Produce and is “really excited to do it.”

But now, he said, “here we are at our first break-in.”

A thief broke into Hart’s Produce in Mulino and stole a safe, December 16, 2019 (KOIN)

Early Sunday morning he got word someone pried open the side door to the produce shop. When he got there he found a mess.

The thief drank a Diet Coke and a Coke, smashed some eggs and destroyed a cash register while looking for money. The office was also trashed and the thief pried up a safe that was screwed to the floor.

The suspect took the entire safe and the contents — 2 days worth of cash.

Hartenstein said having a small business is hard enough without something like this.

After he posted about the break-in on their Facebook page, there was an overwhelming response from neighbors and others in the community.

The community, he said, has been “really supportive wanting to come down here and do some extra shopping through the holiday season and just see us flourish, see us be able to recoup what we lost.”

Chris Hartenstein owns Hart’s Produce along Hwy 213 in Mulino, December 16, 2019 (KOIN)

Shopper and resident Becky Morgan said she was saddened by the break-in.

“I was like, come on, it’s a small business, leave them alone,” Morgan told KOIN 6 News. “I mean, they’re great people.”

Hartenstein’s Christmas list now includes security cameras and a more secure side door. And he said they’ll make it happen and are determined to make this produce market even better.

He works with as many local growers as they can, though it’s harder in the winter months. “Right now our apples, our squashes, our pears, those are all coming from local growers.”

And one of the things he loves about this store “is that people really have an affinity to this place as being their produce market, which is really cool.”

Chris Hartenstein owns Hart’s Produce along Hwy 213 in Mulino, December 16, 2019 (KOIN)

At the end of the day, this break-in hasn’t dampened his holiday spirit.

“There’s more important things and worse things happening in this world to get upset over this,” he said. “So I’m not going to get too worked up over it.”

If you have any information about the break-in at Hart’s Produce in Mulino, contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.