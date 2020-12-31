Thieves grab medical gear from Cowlitz Fire District

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All the medical equipment was stolen from vehicles parked inside the Cowlitz Fire District 1 station on Monday, officials said.
Cowlitz County deputies said scuba gear, oxygen tanks, a Lifepak AED and portable radios were taken along with several Stihl chainsaws from the station on Woodland Heights Road.
The investigatioin remains active and anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Kelly Pattison at 360.577.3092.
