Thieves hit SE Portland optometrist 4 times in 3 months

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Optometrist Scott Wojciechowski said a relentless cycle of break-ins is making it tough to do business in the Southeast Portland neighborhood where Moreland Vision Source is located.

In the past 3 months, Moreland Vision Source, 6539 SE Milwaukie, has been broken into 4 times.

“I’ve owned this office for 27 years and we have never had any serous problems, no major issues, a little graffiti or whatever, and all of a sudden we’ve been targeted 4 separate times,” Wojciechowski told KOIN 6 News. “They were all you know, pretty serious break-ins where they broke through glass or broke out door frames and caused a lot of damage and then they stole a lot of glasses.”

During the initial break-in, the thief or thieves stole sunglasses.

“The first couple of break-ins they were targeting non-prescription or plain old sunglases and pretty expensive ones that you could sell pretty easily,” he said. “We thought that’s it, they are after our sunglasses.”

But by the fourth burglary, they went for everything.

“On this last break-in, they took regular eyeglass frames, basically they just went and grabbed frame bars and all and went out,” he said.

The aftermath of a break-in at Moreland Vision Source, March 17, 2021. (Courtesy of Moreland Vision Source)

They’ve upgraded the alarm system at Moreland Vision Source and may start removing product from the floor nightly. He said he feels anything of value could become a target, so businesses have to think ahead.

And he said he’s also heard from other eye doctors who have been targeted in the last 3-4 months.

“I feel bad for the police. I know they are overwhelmed but, you know, they come and they respond, in one case they only called,” Wojciechowski said “They say well, we will give you a case number and you can file it and hopefully you will get reimbursed from your insurance. I just don’t know if they have the facilities or they don’t have the personnel to follow up on something as small-time as we are. So it’s just disappointing.”