Thieves steal $1M in goods from Portland pot company

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Southeast Portland cannabis company claims it was targeted by thieves who stole $1 million worth of marijuana products.

The suspects broke into Shadowbox Farms on SE 9th Avenue in October and stole jars of marijuana concentrate and processed flower.

Staff at the company told KOIN 6 News the thieves cut their way in through the roof and climbed down a ladder.

Security cameras captured a man in a Nike jacket and mask as he swung at the camera to knock it out. Other cameras captured the crew as they went to work.

Security cameras captured a group of thieves stealing goods from Shadowbox Farms in SE Portland, October 2019. (Courtesy of Shadowbox Farms)

Shadowbox Farms President Tim Winner said the thieves took more than 400 pounds of finished product.

“They created a daisy chain on the ladder,” he said. “One person would be here, one person would be in the middle and one person would be at the top and they’d just hand it up as they went up.”

Winner said the thieves stole 55,000 grams of oil with each jar taking more than 100 hours to make.

“To get to this state, there is a lot of love and a lot of work that goes into it and it was all taken away,” he said. “We had produced enough oil for our year and wasn’t anticipating it all going out the roof.”

Winner said the company is insured but he’s still offering a $10,000 reward to get the thieves off of the streets. He estimates the state of Oregon will lose around $230,000 in tax revenue due to the heist.

“A smaller company, they’d be out of business,” he said. “All those jobs would be lost. All that product that could have been sold legally in the state of Oregon and tax revenue collected on it is all gone.”

Winner thinks the thieves took all of the stolen goods across state lines where the demand is higher.

Cannabis at Shadowbox Farms in SE Portland, Nov. 21, 2019. (KOIN)

He added that all of the stolen product was pre-sold to stores across Oregon.

“I think I was surprised by just how brash they were and the amount of damage they did, just the total disregard for the people who work here, the industry,” said Winner.

Anyone with information about the suspects can contact the Portland Police Bureau at 503.823.3333.