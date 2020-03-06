Thieves take $30K in tools from Milwaukie flooring company

Thieves stole $30,000 in tools from a fleet of vans at D-Lux Hardwood Floors in Milwaukie, March 6, 2020 (Courtesy: Nicholas Lux)

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KOIN) — For 40 years, D-Lux Hardwood Floors has taken care of sanding and finishing floors at locations and for pre-finished products.

“Mom and Dad started it in 1980,” Nicholas Lux told KOIN 6 News on Friday. “You know, 40 years of hard work and quality work put out to our customers in the Portland metro area.”

He said he aspired to taking over the business for his Dad and to keep the family name going.

But late Thursday night, someone broke into their fleet of vehicles outside their shop off Johnson Road and stole tools, equipment and material from the company and their 8 employees.

Thieves stole $30,000 in tools from a fleet of vans at D-Lux Hardwood Floors in Milwaukie, March 6, 2020 (Courtesy: Nicholas Lux)

It wasn’t discovered until an employee showed up to work around 6 a.m.

“Windows smashed in, doors left wide open, equipment staged and ready to go, almost as if there was going to be a second haul,” he said. “We came in, we noticed the van doors open and tools and equipment and materials set right at the edge of the doors, you know, ready to grab.”

He said it seemed like they took one load of items and planned to come back for more but, for some reason, didn’t.

“It’s kind of scary that they were wanting to get more of our tools and equipment.”

Thieves stole $30,000 in tools from a fleet of vans at D-Lux Hardwood Floors in Milwaukie, March 6, 2020 (Courtesy: Nicholas Lux)

Surveillance video from another company in the same business park captured “2 men driving a black car, a 4-door car,” Lux said. He believes a handle from one of their sanding tools is sticking out the back passenger side window.

Just like a chef has their own knives, the crews at D-Lux Hardwood Floors have their own personal tools they use to supplement the company-supplied tools.

“That’s kind of the hard part is knowing that tools they’ve spent their hard-earned money on have just been stolen in the blink of an eye,” he said.

Lux estimated about $30,000 in company tools were stolen, not counting the employees’ own hand tools. “We’re still figuring out what all was stolen, working on the values of it.”

Thieves stole $30,000 in tools from a fleet of vans at D-Lux Hardwood Floors in Milwaukie, March 6, 2020 (Courtesy: Nicholas Lux)

The stolen tools included edgers, dust containment bags, toe-kick edgers, compressors, nail guns, “you know, a little bit of everything.” They’ve contacted their insurance company.

There is normally a locking fence outside their shop but a semi-truck accidentally backed into it and it hadn’t been fixed yet.

There are serial numbers on them and Lux said they were checking their records to see if they were easily available to help in the investigation.

Lux said pawn shops should be aware if some flooring tools of the trade show up soon.

And members of a Clackamas County Facebook group have started keeping an eye out online for deals that are too good to be true.

He and the rest of the employees didn’t lose everything to the thieves, but some of it was at job sites. “We just kind of came together as a team. What personal tools we had we just shared amongst the crews and we’re just trying to get through today and make it into next week with, hopefully, some tools back.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.