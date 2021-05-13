Thin white man uses note to rob Vancouver credit union

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man used a note to rob a Vancouver credit union Thursday afternoon and managed to get away with an undisclosed amount of money.
The robbery happened around 1:20 p.m. at the Columbia Credit Union at 3003 NE 62nd Avenue, Vancouver police said. After getting the cash the robber walked north on 62nd.
He’s described as a white man in his mid- to late-20s, with a thin build, short strawberry blonde hair and wearing a light blue polo shirt and jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver PD Tip Line at 360.487.7399.