Thin white man uses note to rob Vancouver credit union

This man is suspected of robbing the Columbia Credit Union on NE 62nd in Vancouver, May 13, 2021 (Vancouver PD)

This man is suspected of robbing the Columbia Credit Union on NE 62nd in Vancouver, May 13, 2021 (Vancouver PD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man used a note to rob a Vancouver credit union Thursday afternoon and managed to get away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The robbery happened around 1:20 p.m. at the Columbia Credit Union at 3003 NE 62nd Avenue, Vancouver police said. After getting the cash the robber walked north on 62nd.

He’s described as a white man in his mid- to late-20s, with a thin build, short strawberry blonde hair and wearing a light blue polo shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver PD Tip Line at 360.487.7399.