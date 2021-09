PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three men have been arrested in an undercover child predator sting in Washington County.

Deputies posed as young boys or girls on various social media platforms late last week to catch the predators.

Authorities said Robert Lee-Olsen of Beaverton, Andrew Arstill of Aloha and Gregory Parker of Portland contacted the undercover deputies online.

They were then taken into custody after showing up to a location they thought they were meeting a child for sex.