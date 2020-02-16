Three shot in Parkrose Heights, police seek witnesses

Detectives say the shooting happened near NE Gilsan and I-205

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three men were shot early Sunday in the Parkrose Heights neighborhood, according to Portland Police.

Officers were dispatched to the 10200 block of NE Knott Street just before 2 a.m. in response to a report of a man with gunshot wound. While officers were sent to NE Knott Street, another call came in from a nearby hospital that two other men walked in with gunshot wounds.

The three men were fired upon while in two separate sedans, according to police.

Officers located the two cars and found evidence of gunfire. The shootings happened somewhere near the intersection of NE Gilsan Street and Interstate 205, but investigators have not located an actual crime scene.

The three men involved in the shooting are believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

The Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team is leading the investigation and is asking for any witnesses to come forward with more information. Anyone who heard shots, saw the shooting, or found potential evidence is being asked to call 503-823-3333.