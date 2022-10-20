PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Three suspects are on the loose after an armed robbery in Vancouver around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

After the masked suspects entered Sticky’s Pot Shop along Northeast Highway 99, authorities say one of the suspects pointed a handgun at employees and demanded property.

Officials said after the robbery, the suspects fled from the shop on foot.

CCSO released surveillance photographs seeking help identifying the three suspects.

Three suspects are on the loose after an armed robbery at Sticky’s Pot Shop in Vancouver, Wash., according to Clark County Sheriff’s Office. October 19, 2022 (Courtesy Clark County Sheriff’s Office.)

Further information on the case is not being released at this time, CCSO said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to email Deputy Ryan Preston at Ryan.Preston@clark.wa.gov.