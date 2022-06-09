PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are looking for the man who allegedly robbed a bank Wednesday in Tigard.

According to the Tigard Police Department, a man robbed the Wells Fargo on Southwest Hall Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. and then fled the scene on foot. Police and a K-9 responded to the scene but couldn’t find him.

The suspect in the Wells Fargo bank robbery, June 8, 2022 (Courtesy/TPD)

The suspect did not use a weapon, police said, and there were no reported injuries.

TPD provided photos from the surveillance footage that caught the suspect on camera.

He’s described as being a white man in his 50s with shoulder length dirty blonde hair and a goatee. He is seen in the footage wearing a gray beanie and black hoodie with white accents.

Police asked anyone with information to call Detective Dresser at 503.718.2576.