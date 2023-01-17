PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officers responded early Tuesday morning to a reported break-in at a Tigard bar that was the target of an armed robbery in December, authorities said.

Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, Tigard police said three suspects shattered the glass front door of Foxy’s Lounge & Bar. Police said that the three burglars tried to steal money from the ATM but were unsuccessful and fled the scene in an Audi A4.

According to Tigard PD, this is the latest of “a wave of ATM thefts and attempted ATM thefts all over the metro area.”

Although the break-in comes just two weeks after the armed robbery, police told KOIN 6 it does not appear the incidents are related.

Police released surveillance video from the New Year’s Eve robbery where the suspect is seen with a handgun while demanding money from an employee before leaving the bar.

Anyone who has information on either case is urged to call 503-718-2665 or email tips@tigard-or.gov.

The investigation is ongoing.