TIGARD, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect is still on the loose after an armed robbery at a Tigard business on Thursday, authorities say.

According to Tigard Police Department, officers were called to a business on 13100 block of Southwest Pacific Highway shortly before 2:45 p.m. Police say employees reported a man robbed them at gunpoint.

He left the store and nobody inside was hurt, added authorities.

In a press release, the department said a Tigard police officer was in the area at the time of the call and was on the scene within one minute. Several officers arrived to search the area for the suspect, which included a K-9 team and a drone, TPD noted.

However, police were not able to locate the suspect immediately, but the investigation is ongoing.

Tigard police describe the suspect as a Black man who is 6 feet tall with a medium build, who was wearing sweatpants, black shoes and a dark-colored sweatshirt with a light-colored t-shirt underneath.

Anyone who may have seen something in relation to the case should call 503-718-COPS or email tips@tigard-or.gov.