No ongoing threat to public, Tigard PD said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The death of a man in Tigard was immediately deemed suspicious and a person of interest has already been identified, police said.

Officers were called to the 12200 block of SW Hall Boulevard in Tigard around 12:50 p.m. Sunday. The man was already dead when police arrived, officials said.

The person of interest “is being interviewed,” authorities said, who added there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The investigation continues. Authorities said they expect to release more information on Monday.

