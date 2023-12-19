Officers discovered the man while responding to a welfare check on Monday evening

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tigard police have a homicide investigation on their hands after a man was found dead in a car in a parking lot near Washington Square Mall.

Officers responding to a welfare check late Monday evening discovered the man slumped over the steering wheel. According to officers, the person who called for the welfare check also reported hearing “pops” just before seeing the man in the car.

The parking lot was taped off and homicide detectives were called in.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Tigard police do not believe there is any danger to the public. Investigators say they won’t release the victim’s name until family members have been located and notified.

Detectives are looking at surveillance video and other evidence from the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated as soon as additional information is made available.