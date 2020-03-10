Tigard hotel death now ruled a homicide

Brian Lowes of Nehalem was found dead by hotel staff on Friday, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspicious death at a Tigard hotel has now become a homicide investigation, police said Tuesday.

The victim, identified as 61-year-old Brian Lowes of Nehalem, checked into the Embassy Suites Hotel at 9000 SW Washington Square Road sometime on Friday, according to the Tigard Police Department.

He wasn’t seen again until staff at the hotel found him dead in his room later on Friday, police said.

His death was originally declared “suspicious” and the Oregon State Medical Examiner later ruled the death a homicide.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Tigard Police Department tip line at 503.718.2677 or by emailing tips@tigard-or.gov.