Tigard inmate killed in struggle with California correction deputy

YREKA, Calif. (KOIN) — An inmate from Tigard was shot and killed while struggling with a correction deputy near a hospital emergency room entrance in Yreka last Friday, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate, 29-year-old Chad Loynachan, was staying at the Siskiyou County Jail after he was arrested on Feb. 5 on drug and firearm charges, officials said.

Loynachan was brought to Fairchild Medical Center Friday for undisclosed medical reasons. After he was medically cleared, a correctional deputy brought Loynachan back to their vehicle to be transported back to the jail. When the correction deputy tried placing Loynachan into the back of their car, he attacked and tried to disarm the deputy, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

During the fight, the inmate was shot by the deputy. He was then taken into surgery in an attempt to save his life. He died several hours later.

The deputy was treated for moderate injuries and later released.