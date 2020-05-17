Tigard man arrested, accused of luring a minor

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Police arrested a Tigard man accused of luring a minor Friday night. Now, they’re searching for additional victims.

Police started investigating Anthony James Lauritzen Jr. after getting a tip that he had provided drugs to a minor and engaged in “sexual contact” with her on multiple occasions, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Lauritzen, who is 25, allegedly knew the victim was under the age of consent.

An undercover deputy pretended to be a minor and made contact with Lauritzen, who then allegedly went to Wilsonville with the intent of having sex with a minor, according to the sheriff’s office. Instead, he was met by deputies and arrested. During the arrest, police said they discovered Lauritzen was carrying an illegally concealed weapon.

He faces charges of sex abuse in the third degree, contribuiting to the delinquency of a minor, luring a minor, carrying a concealed weapon, and distribution of a controlled substance to a minor, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing. Police believe Lauritzen may have more victims. They’re asking anyone with information regarding his criminal activity to contact either the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office online or call Wilsonville Police non-emergency dispatch at 503-655-8211. Reference CCSO case #20-010147.