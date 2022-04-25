PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Tigard man is facing multiple charges after allegedly sexually abusing an underage girl for several years.

According to Tigard police, 27-year-old Maxwell Floyd was indicted by a secret grand jury in Washington County on four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of luring a minor, first-degree attempted sexual abuse, third-degree attempted sexual abuse and providing alcohol to a minor.

Police say that the victim recently told the department about the abuse, which is when detectives began their investigation.

Floyd turned himself in at the Tigard Police Department on Monday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.