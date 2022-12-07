PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Tigard man was sentenced to six years in federal prison on Wednesday on multiple charges related to drug trafficking in the Portland area, according to the U.S. Attorney District of Oregon’s Office.

In March 2021, 35-year-old Cole Richard Killion was discovered to be involved in the distribution of counterfeit oxycodone pills by special agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), officials said.

After discovering that Killion received at least $56,000 through cash deposits and electronic fund transfers in the span of two months, an amount that did not line up with his employment status, authorities said agents obtained a search warrant for the Tigard residence in which Killion was living with his parents.

A search was conducted in August 2021, and a case containing over 500 counterfeit oxycodone pills was found on Killion, as well as 1,500 more in the residence along with 187 grams of heroin, 345 grams of methamphetamine, and 501 grams of cocaine, officials said. The oxycodone pills and heroin were confirmed to be containing fentanyl, the ADO’s office said.

Killion was subsequently charged via criminal complaint with possession with intent to sell fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine; possession of a firearm related to drug trafficking; and impending an officer authorized to conduct a search warrant. Killion was indicted on the drug and firearm charges, and he plead guilty to possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine in October 2021.