PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Tigard man accused of sexual abuse was arrested on Friday after a Washington County grand jury indicted him on 25 felony charges, according to officials.

Tigard police said 50-year-old Jerry Martin has abused someone close to him over the span of four years.

Martin is charged with six counts of first-degree rape, one count of second-degree rape, eight counts of first-degree sodomy, nine counts of incest and one count of second-degree sexual abuse.

Anyone experiencing similar abuse is urged to contact their local police department or call the Sexual Assault Resource Center’s 24-hour confidential support line at 503-640-5311.