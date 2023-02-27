PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities have released the name of the woman found dead in a Tigard apartment on Wednesday.

An autopsy conducted by the medical examiner revealed that 21-year-old Tori Smith was strangled.

Tigard police said Smith was an acquaintance or friend of 30-year-old Daniel Matthews who is accused of killing her.

Around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, Matthews called 911 to report Smith’s death. Despite making the initial report, police said Matthews was uncooperative and a shelter-in-place was issued for neighbors.

Additional law enforcement officials were called in to help detain Matthews. He was ultimately booked into Washington County Jail on a second-degree murder charge.

Tigard PD asks anyone with information on the incident or background on Matthews to contact them.