Tigard ‘rafting missionary’ arrested on sex abuse charges

Deputies say Jerry Nesseth may have abused more young women who he met through his work at a local church

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 58-year-old Tigard man is accused of sexually abusing at least one person he met through his work at a local church, authorities said.

Jerry Nesseth was arrested in May after Washington County deputies responded to reports of a sex abuse case. The victim reportedly said she’d been abused by Nesseth in 2019 near a hospital in Portland.

Deputies said Nesseth met his victim through his work at a local church. He most recently worked as a “rafting missionary” with Oregon Adventure Ministries.

Nesseth was arrested on May 12 on charges of 3rd-degree sex abuse but has since been indicted for 1st-degree sex abuse — a Measure 11 crime.

Authorities say Nesseth has had contact with several young women through Oregon Adventure Ministries and fear he may have more victims.

Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503.629.0111 and reference case number 50-21-6672.