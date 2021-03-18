Tigard riot suspects indicted, more arrests in ‘near future’

About 100 people vandalized businesses and the Tigard Police Department on January 7th

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities have arrested three more people in connection to a destructive riot earlier this year in Tigard.

A group of about 100 protesters took to the streets of Tigard on January 7 — the night after police shot and killed a domestic violence suspect. The group blocked traffic on their way to the Tigard Police Department, tagging public and private property in the process and vandalizing several businesses.

Officers declared an unlawful assembly when individuals began breaking windows at the Tigard Police Department and tagging city property. Minutes later, the unlawful assembly was upgraded to a riot. The group quickly dispersed shortly after.

The damage to city property alone was estimated to cost over $100,000.

One person was arrested at the time: Zane Bsoul, a 20-year-old from Tigard.

Tigard police said Thursday several more people involved in the riot have been identified, including three people indicted this week by a grand jury in Washington County on felony counts of riot and criminal mischief. They are 38-year-old Dajah Beck of Portland, 24-year-old Jovanny Garcia of Beaverton and 32-year-old Brandon Schofield of Portland.

Bsoul, who was previously charged with one count of felony riot, was indicted Thursday on an additional count of felony criminal mischief.

Police said the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Taskforce helped with the arrests of Beck and Schofield.

Authorities said they expect to arrest more riot suspects in the “near future.”