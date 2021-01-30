Stabbing in Tigard leads to homicide investigation

Identity of victim withheld until family is notified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Tigard Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a stabbing victim died at a hospital Friday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., officers received a 911 call from a man living in the 11500 block of SW Hall Boulevard saying he had been stabbed.

First responders soon arrived to the Silver Creek Apartments and attended to the stab wounds of the 22-year-old man. Despite life-saving efforts, the man was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Tigard Police said the identity of the victim will not be released until his family has been notified.

Investigators began looking into several leads on possible suspects and have encouraged anyone with information to call 503-718-COPS.

This is a developing story.