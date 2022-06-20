This BB gun was recovered from a Tigard teen after shots were fired at cars, fences, windows in Tigard, June 20, 2022 (Tigard PD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Tigard teen is now facing a disorderly conduct charge after firing a “realistic looking BB gun at cars, fences and windows at a busy apartment complex,” police said.

Witnesses told responding officers they weren’t sure if the gun was real or fake. The teen complied to the orders the officers gave him and the situation was defused.

He was charged with disorderly conduct and returned to his mother, police said. The case is now with the Washington County Juvenile Department.

Tigard police said it was “the second time in a matter of days” a fake gun was taken from a teenager.