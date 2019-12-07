Tillamook man found dead in home after alleged assault

The suspect was found blocks from the victim's house

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Tillamook man was found dead in his home after police received reports of an assault early Saturday morning.

Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office Deputies believe Jeffery Carr Jr. was murdered in his home. Once they found the 43-year-old’s body around 5:30 a.m., they discovered a possible suspect had fled on foot.

When officers from various area agencies came together, they located the suspect near 8th Street and Stillwell Avenue, just blocks away from the scene on 6th Street.

The suspect was identified as Michael Blaser Jr. The 35-year-old was then booked into the Tillamook County Jail, where he’s facing charges for murder and assault.

