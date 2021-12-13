Tillamook man gets prison for stealing 15 guns from store

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man from Tillamook was sentenced to prison Monday for stealing 15 firearms from a sporting goods store on post-prison supervision, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office District of Oregon said.

The man was identified as 52-year-old Robert Jon Gilliam who was sentenced to 60 months in prison and three years’ supervised release.

Officials said Gilliam was also ordered to pay $8,892 in restitution to the insurance company that covered the store’s losses.

On May 8, 2020, Tillamook police received a call of a burglary at Tillamook Sporting Goods. The caller reported seeing a man run from the store then get into a green Subaru, driven by a woman, and drove away.

Authorities said a short time later, the woman drove back and parked, however the man was not in the car. The caller said they saw the man run from the front of the store, then got in the car and drove off again.

On the scene, officers found shattered glass from the store’s entrance and firearm display cases inside with blood nearby.

Authorities noted that during the burglary, the store’s surveillance video was not working and the store’s alarm was not triggered until police were in the store.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office found one of the stolen guns during a search warrant on June 4, 2020.

Three days later, authorities found the Subaru parked at Gilliam’s residence in Tillamook with dried blood on the outside of the car and inside of the passenger door.

After forensics testing, investigators matched the blood found at the store to a sample from Gilliam.

A Portland grand jury indicted Gilliam on October 6, 2020, charging him with stealing firearms from a federal firearms licensee and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Gilliam pleaded guilty to both charges.