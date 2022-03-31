PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A staff member with the Tillamook School District was arrested for allegedly having sexually abused a teenage boy, authorities said in a post to Facebook on Wednesday.

According to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Briana Richelle Chambers sexually abused a teenage boy and tampered with evidence.

Chambers was arrested March 23 on multiple charges, including contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor and four counts of third-degree sex abuse. She is now at the Tillamook County Jail.

Detectives said the alleged crimes did not happen on school property and didn’t involve any students where Chambers worked.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to the Tillamook School District for comment.

This is a developing story.