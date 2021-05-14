Tinoco conviction reversal ‘reopens wounds’ for Laube family

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The decision to overturn the conviction of Nicole Laube’s killer has rocked her family as they did not expect this ruling from the Court of Appeals.

Jaime Tinoco-Camarena was originally convicted in 2017 for murdering her in 2014. But the Court of Appeals ruled the prosecutors should not have brought up Tinoco’s rape conviction from a case that began about a month after Laube was stabbed to death.

Her father, Pastor Rich Jones, said this decision opens very painful wounds.

“It’s about the ordeal of having to go through an entirely new trial as if the other one did not exist. It’s a complete reopening of this wound we were so trying to heal from,” Jones said.

Jaime Tinoco killed Nicole Laube in August 2014 (KOIN, file)

He added the whole family will be affected, including Nicole’s 4 children.

“The kids are getting older,” he said. “The youngest one was only 2 and now that he’s older he’s beginning to comprehend what has happened.”

An Oregon Department of Justice spokesperson said attorneys are reviewing the ruling.