Tip leads to arrest of Yamhill man suspected of sex abuse

Jacob Vernon Olive was arrested on multiple counts of sex abuse

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Jacob Vernon Olive (courtesy Yamhill County Sheriff)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A tip from the Oregon Department of Justice led Yamhill County Sheriff’s deputies to arrest a suspected child sex abuser.

Jacob Vernon Olive was arrested late February 14 after deputies discovered digital evidence of sexual abuse.

The DOJ’s tip led to a search warrant of Olive’s home on E Main Street in Yamhill, where he was apprehended.

Olive, 34, has been charged with ten counts of First Degree Encouraging Child Sexual Abuse, five counts of Using a Child in Display of Sexually Explicit Conduct and four other sexual abuse-related charges.

He is currently being held on $500,000 bail.

